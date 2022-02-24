Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wis. Shop Loses Virus Coverage Suit Under 7th Circ. Ruling

By Ben Zigterman (February 24, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge said there was no need to wait for the state Supreme Court's decision in a COVID-19 coverage suit to make his own decision on one from a Madison vape shop, instead dismissing the suit based on the Seventh Circuit's recent ruling.

Basing his decision on a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is shown here in Chicago, a Wisconsin federal judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage lawsuit brought by a Madison vape shop. (Getty Images) While the Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments in April in an appeal from a coffee roaster...

