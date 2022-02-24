Wis. Shop Loses Virus Coverage Suit Under 7th Circ. Ruling

By Ben Zigterman (February 24, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge said there was no need to wait for the state Supreme Court's decision in a COVID-19 coverage suit to make his own decision on one from a Madison vape shop, instead dismissing the suit based on the Seventh Circuit's recent ruling. Basing his decision on a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is shown here in Chicago, a Wisconsin federal judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage lawsuit brought by a Madison vape shop. (Getty Images) While the Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments in April in an appeal from a coffee roaster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS