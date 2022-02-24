UK Probing Maersk Drilling's Noble Merger

By J. Edward Moreno (February 24, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog announced Thursday that it is investigating the planned merger of Denmark's Maersk Drilling and its U.S. rival Noble Corp. The Competition and Markets Authority said it is looking into whether the merger will lessen competition within offshore drilling markets in the U.K. Thursday's announcement marks the start of a Phase 1 investigation, which is followed by a comment period and is set to wrap up with a decision by the CMA on whether to deepen the probe in April. The two offshore drilling companies announced in November that they had agreed to merge in a deal...

