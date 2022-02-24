Vape And Pot Cos. Settle Trademark Fight Over 'Breeze' Mark

By Katryna Perera (February 24, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Vaping company Breeze Smoke LLC and cannabis company Trucenta Holdings LLC have settled their trademark fight over the "Breeze" mark, ending a case that previously saw both companies filing dueling briefs in Michigan federal court. According to an order filed Wednesday, Breeze Smoke and Trucenta have settled their dispute and agreed to dismiss the suit with prejudice. In addition, each party will cover its own attorney fees and litigation costs. No other details about the settlement were immediately available, and counsel for Breeze Smoke and Trucenta did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Breeze Smoke initially filed suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS