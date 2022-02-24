Indian Neobank Raises $100M To Expand Product Offerings

By Elise Hansen (February 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Indian neobanking platform Niyo said Thursday it raised $100 million in a Series C round that will go toward expanding its lending and credit cards and bolstering its team. Niyo offers digital savings accounts and other banking services, according to its website. While not itself a bank, it partners with financial institutions such as Indian banks DCB Bank and Yes Bank and with network providers such as Visa, its website says. The company says it has about 4 million customers using its banking and wealth management services and is one of India's largest neobanking platforms by transaction volume. "We have always...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS