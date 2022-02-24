FWS Sued For Delayed Review Of Pesticides' Species Impacts

By Morgan Conley (February 24, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Arizona federal court Thursday, alleging it has dropped the ball on finalizing a determination that the pesticides chlorpyrifos and diazinon pose a danger to threatened and endangered species. The environmental group said in its complaint that FWS should have wrapped up consultations with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess risks posed by the two pesticides by December 2017 but still hasn't done so more than four years later. The group alleges the excessive delay violates the Administrative Procedure Act, and it is seeking a court order forcing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS