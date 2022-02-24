Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FWS Sued For Delayed Review Of Pesticides' Species Impacts

By Morgan Conley (February 24, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Arizona federal court Thursday, alleging it has dropped the ball on finalizing a determination that the pesticides chlorpyrifos and diazinon pose a danger to threatened and endangered species.

The environmental group said in its complaint that FWS should have wrapped up consultations with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess risks posed by the two pesticides by December 2017 but still hasn't done so more than four years later. The group alleges the excessive delay violates the Administrative Procedure Act, and it is seeking a court order forcing...

