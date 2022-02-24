Fed. Circ. Reverses TTAB's 'Trump Too Small' TM Rejection

By Tiffany Hu (February 24, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's refusal to grant a trademark registration on the phrase "Trump Too Small," ruling in a precedential opinion that the board's decision unconstitutionally restricts free speech. The government's interest in protecting privacy and publicity rights do not outweigh Steve Elster's "substantial" First Amendment right to criticize public figures such as former President Donald Trump, a three-judge panel said in a 20-page precedential opinion. The TTAB rejected Steve Elster's request to register "Trump Too Small" for T-shirts under part of the Lanham Act that bars registrations on a living person's name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS