Suffolk County Public Defender Talks Work, TikTok Fame

By McCord Pagan (February 24, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- An attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County recently found internet fame on the social media platform TikTok, where he talks about his life, hosts online fundraisers for his clients and discourages his more than 720,000 followers from stealing ducks from public parks. Alex Clavering Alex Clavering, who uses the handle @loloverruled and graduated from Columbia Law School in 2020, recently spoke with Law360 and discussed how he balances his social media presence and career, his thoughts on the current criminal justice system and why he chose to become a public defender. This interview has been edited for length...

