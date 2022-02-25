Hitachi Unit, Truist Settle Suit Over Online Banking Outage

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 25, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- The successor to BB&T Corp. has reached a deal to end litigation against data storage company Hitachi Vantara Corp. over a "catastrophic" 2018 outage that shut down BB&T's online banking platform for 15 hours. In a joint stipulation filed Wednesday, Truist Bank, which formed in 2019 when BB&T merged with SunTrust Banks, and Hitachi Vantara, an American Hitachi subsidiary focused on data storage and related products and services, told U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles that they'd agreed to settle the bank's suit with prejudice. The parties described the other terms of their deal as a confidential settlement agreement, but told...

