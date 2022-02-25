Group Seeks Tougher Online Safety Bill To Help Tackle Fraud

By Irene Madongo (February 25, 2022, 3:13 PM GMT) -- The British government should strengthen draft rules to prevent consumers being harmed online by forcing technology firms to tackle scam adverts on their platforms, according to a consumer group. Which? said it has found that 43% of consumers were not satisfied with the protection against fraud provided by social media platforms and search engines. By comparison, 33% of consumers are not satisfied by the level of protection offered by the government, while 31% expressed the same concern about telecoms companies, according to the study, the group said on Thursday. The study also showed that 17% of people said they have seen or...

