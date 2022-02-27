West Adds SWIFT Exclusion In New Russia Sanctions

By Najiyya Budaly (February 27, 2022, 11:08 AM GMT) -- The U.S. and other Western governments have sharpened economic sanctions against Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine, cutting off selected Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and blocking the country's central bank from liquidating assets held abroad. Britain, the U.S., the European Union and Canada have announced tougher sanctions as Russian forces continued a multi-front assault on the capital Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the weekend. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) The new sanctions, announced late Saturday by the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the European Union, came as Russian forces continued an assault on the capital Kyiv...

