Gov't Fails To Back Auto-Enrollment Pensions Bill

By Martin Croucher (February 25, 2022, 5:14 PM GMT) -- The minister for pensions has stopped short of backing a parliamentary bill to reform workplace savings regulation, saying on Friday that the government will issue separate legislation in the future. Guy Opperman said that a private member's bill on the reform of automatic enrollment would be unlikely to pass through the House of Commons during the current parliamentary term, which ends in May. There had been industry speculation over whether the government would support the bill, introduced by Conservative MP Richard Holden. The bill calls for an extension to rules that require workers to be automatically enrolled into workplace saving plans,...

