London Drops VTB Shares As Russian Banks Feel Sanctions

By Najiyya Budaly (February 25, 2022, 12:19 PM GMT) -- Shares of a Russian investment bank were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday, after the U.K. government moved to freeze out the country's lenders from the City's financial system in a new set of sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine. The London Stock Exchange announced on Friday that it had suspended trading in VTB Capital, the British subsidiary of VTB Bank, one of Russia's biggest lenders. The suspension of membership means the bank can no longer trade on the U.K. stock market and follows a sanctions package revealed by Boris Johnson late Thursday. The Prime Minister announced in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS