Banks Give Backing For New Levy To Fund BoE Policy

By Martin Croucher (February 25, 2022, 3:17 PM GMT) -- The government has said that the banking sector largely supports proposals for a new more transparent levy system to help plug a £261 million ($350 million) shortfall in the funding of the Bank of England. HM Treasury published a summary of responses on Thursday to a consultation carried out between September and November into whether to replace the so-called cash ratio deposit scheme with a more transparent, predictable alternative. The complex funding arrangement requires banks and building societies to place part of their deposit base with the BoE on a non-interest-bearing basis. It said in the consultation document in September that a...

