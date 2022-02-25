UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (February 25, 2022, 6:32 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen supermarket giant Morrisons facing fresh equal pay claims, a soccer club in Beijing sued by a U.K. company, and Prince Harry launching a new privacy attack on the British press. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Praetura Asset Finance Ltd. v. XL Ltd. and others Asset finance funder Praetura filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on Feb. 24 against car leasing company XL Ltd., Warmseal Midlands Ltd. and two individuals. Praetura Asset Finance is represented by Spratt Endicott. The case is Praetura Asset Finance Ltd. v. XL...

