FCA 'Loyalty Penalty' Crackdown Triggers Record Price Hike

By Martin Croucher (February 28, 2022, 12:02 AM GMT) -- A crackdown by the Financial Conduct Authority at the start of the year on controversial insurance pricing practices has resulted in premiums rising at the quickest monthly rate in eight years, a consumer price watchdog said on Monday. Home cover rose by 9.1% in January compared with December, while motor insurance rose by 4.9% over the same period, Consumer Intelligence said. The company said the "stark" price hikes were the direct result of a ban imposed in January by the FCA on insurers increasing premiums incrementally for long-term policyholders while offering cut-rate prices to new customers. The FCA has said that the practice, known...

