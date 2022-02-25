Zohar Can Go Forward With Most Claims In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (February 25, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday allowed the Zohar Funds to go forward with most of their adversary action against distressed-debt mogul Lynn Tilton, saying Zohar's claims of contractual and fiduciary duty breaches passed the plausibility test. At a brief virtual hearing Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens issued a bench ruling finding nearly all the disputed claims in Zohar's latest complaint had been sufficiently pled for it to go forward with its suit against Tilton. The original complaint claiming Tilton had used the Zohar portfolio companies for her personal gain was filed in March 2020 and kept under seal for a...

