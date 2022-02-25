Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zohar Can Go Forward With Most Claims In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (February 25, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday allowed the Zohar Funds to go forward with most of their adversary action against distressed-debt mogul Lynn Tilton, saying Zohar's claims of contractual and fiduciary duty breaches passed the plausibility test.

At a brief virtual hearing Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens issued a bench ruling finding nearly all the disputed claims in Zohar's latest complaint had been sufficiently pled for it to go forward with its suit against Tilton.

The original complaint claiming Tilton had used the Zohar portfolio companies for her personal gain was filed in March 2020 and kept under seal for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!