1st Circ. Judge Selya Says Jackson Will Be 'Balanced'

By Aebra Coe and Chris Villani (February 25, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- First Circuit Judge Bruce Selya says D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his former clerk and now U.S. Supreme Court nominee, is someone who "listens to different points of view respectfully" and will be "quite balanced" if confirmed. Judge Selya pointed to similarities he sees between Judge Jackson and the jurist she is slated to succeed: Justice Stephen Breyer. "I sense that she has the same sort of desire to achieve consensus and a pragmatic streak that has characterized some of Justice Breyer's work," Judge Selya said. "I think she will be quite balanced. I have not found her to be an...

