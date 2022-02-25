SEC Rejects Nasdaq's Bid To Scrap Direct Listing Price Limits

By Charlie Innis (February 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission turned down Nasdaq's proposal to scrap price ceilings on direct listings that raise capital, saying in an order that the stock exchange failed to demonstrate that the change would be designed to prevent fraud and protect investors. Nasdaq's proposal doesn't adequately address how an issuer would be able to disclose more information regarding the final offering price before the time of sale in cases where the actual price lands up to 20% higher or 20% lower than the price range disclosed in the company's registration statement, the SEC said in its order on Thursday....

