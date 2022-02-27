Party Leaders Vow Open Minds For New High Court Pick

By James Arkin and Christopher Cole (February 27, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats over the weekend pledged to move quickly on President Joe Biden's selection to join the Supreme Court, and some Republicans left the door open to supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but neither side could resist sniping at each other over what has become a highly politicized process for filling open seats on the high court. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chairman, said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the "process is underway" on Capitol Hill to advance Judge Jackson's nomination. He said they have already forwarded the standard Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire to...

