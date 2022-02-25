Fed. Circ. Scolds Attys For Breaking COVID Rules

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Three attorneys were let off easy for "clearly violating" the Federal Circuit court's COVID-19 protocols, but the circuit judges warned that they would not be so lenient in the future. In a seven-page order filed Friday, a panel of judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit chided a group of attorneys representing a party in an appeal for blatantly violating the court's rules by bringing more lawyers into court than was necessary or approved. The appeals panel, consisting of Circuit Judges Timothy B. Dyk, Evan Wallach and Kara Farnandez Stoll, found the three attorneys in violation of the...

