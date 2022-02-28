McGlinchey Hires Former State Bank Regulator From Dentons

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 28, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has hired an attorney to its consumer financial services group whose experience includes more than four years at Dentons and 13 years at Nebraska's Department of Banking and Finance. In an announcement Thursday, McGlinchey Stafford said the firm's newest hire, Amy Greenwood-Field, will be based in its Washington, D.C., office and will maintain a practice focused on counseling financial institutions on everything from licensing to mortgage lending to debt collection and cryptocurrency. Mark Edelman, who chairs Greenwood-Field's new practice group, said the latest addition to the team "will enhance our already robust national licensing practice and our money...

