Pa. Justices Won't Re-Use Old State Legislative District Map

By Matthew Santoni (February 25, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania won't commit to re-using old district maps for the state's General Assembly elections, rejecting a petition to keep the prior districts for the 2022 election while challenges to the new maps play out. In an unsigned order without any noted dissents Friday, the justices – who earlier in the week had chosen a district map for the state's Congressional districts – declined a request from state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff to keep following the district maps for state legislative races that the court had set in 2012. Benninghoff, a Republican, had argued in his February...

