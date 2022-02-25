Cannabis Bill Roundup: Legalization Bids Advance In SD, Md.

By Sam Reisman (February 25, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in South Dakota and Maryland advanced multiple proposals for legalizing adult-use cannabis this week, while Utah lawmakers sent a psychedelics bill to the governor's desk. Here are the major moves in cannabis and drug reform from the past week. The South Dakota Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis on an 18-17 vote. The bill, S.B. 3, would give local jurisdictions oversight on approving whether to let licensed businesses set up shop. It would require applicants to submit their proposals to state authorities, but also to the "governing body of the municipality in which the applicant intends...

