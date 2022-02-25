IMF Gets Win At DC Circ. In Feud Over Legal Fees

By Caroline Simson (February 25, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has refused to revive litigation to vacate an arbitral award issued over legal fees allegedly owed by the International Monetary Fund to its longtime legal counsel, ruling Friday that the global organization has sovereign immunity despite an underlying arbitration clause. Leonard A. Sacks & Associates PC had argued in the appeal that even though the IMF generally enjoys immunity under the Bretton Woods Agreement Act, the international treaty that created the IMF and the World Bank, it waived that immunity when it included an arbitration clause in its contract with the firm. It had asked the court to...

