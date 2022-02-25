EPA Rejects Challenges To Ban On Chlorpyrifos In Food

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 25, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it has rejected challenges to its August decision to ban the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on all food. The EPA in August finalized the ban, which the agency said was based on scientific evidence that shows current agency standards for exposure to chlorpyrifos do not comply with the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The act says there must be "a reasonable certainty" that no harm will result from those exposures. Groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, American Sugarbeet Growers Association and Cherry Marketing Institute filed objections after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS