Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ProClip's Trade Secrets Suit Can Move Forward, Judge Says

By Jasmin Jackson (February 25, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge said Friday that a former employee of phone mount maker ProClip USA can't kill its trade secrets suit accusing him of stealing company know-how to create a direct competitor.

In an order keeping the suit alive, U.S. District Judge William Conley said ProClip USA LLC and parent company Brodit AB have sufficiently argued that the former worker stole their confidential design and manufacturing process, known as the Brodit process, to launch rival A-Tach Mounts LLC. The judge noted, however, that it is too early to determine whether the two-step process classifies as a trade secret based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!