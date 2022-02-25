ProClip's Trade Secrets Suit Can Move Forward, Judge Says

By Jasmin Jackson (February 25, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge said Friday that a former employee of phone mount maker ProClip USA can't kill its trade secrets suit accusing him of stealing company know-how to create a direct competitor. In an order keeping the suit alive, U.S. District Judge William Conley said ProClip USA LLC and parent company Brodit AB have sufficiently argued that the former worker stole their confidential design and manufacturing process, known as the Brodit process, to launch rival A-Tach Mounts LLC. The judge noted, however, that it is too early to determine whether the two-step process classifies as a trade secret based on...

