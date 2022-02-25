How Judge Jackson Beat Out Competition For High Court Nod

By Hannah Albarazi (February 25, 2022, 10:42 PM EST) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nearly decadelong roots in the D.C. judiciary and recent history of bipartisan support likely elevated her over another front-runner for the U.S. Supreme Court seat, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina, who had the backing of her two home state Republican senators. President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nomination Friday of Judge Jackson — who, if confirmed, would occupy the seat of retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and become the high court's first Black female justice — irked some Republican members of Congress who had advocated for Judge Childs, who is also Black. But legal experts say there's a number of...

