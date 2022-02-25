SEC Says Firm Owner Made $1M 'Cherry-Picking' Securities

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 25, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a Delaware-based investment advisory firm owner, claiming she engaged in "cherry-picking" securities, leading her and her family to gain $1 million at a loss of that amount to her clients. The SEC claims that Marguerite Toroian, owner and founder of the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based firm Bell Rock Capital, is liable for five counts of fraud under federal securities law from 2011 to 2015, according to a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Friday. "Toroian abused her ability to control trading at Bell Rock and to allocate trades from Bell Rock's master trading...

