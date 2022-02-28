Atty Says Experian Mistakes Cost Her Mortgage, Judgeship

By Victoria McKenzie (February 28, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Experian was sued again for mixing up consumer files and failing to address disputes, this time by a South Carolina attorney who claims the company's willful mistakes and reckless disregard for her consumer rights cost her a mortgage and a judgeship. Attorney Elizabeth York told a South Carolina federal judge Thursday that the consumer reporting agency mixed up her credit information with someone else's, disseminated the inaccurate report and then never investigated her disputes. The familiar complaint represents a widespread and systemic problem that consumer reporting agencies have done little to fix over the past decade, National Consumer Law Center attorneys...

