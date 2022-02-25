Why Ketanji Brown Jackson Honored This Historic Judge

By Hailey Konnath (February 25, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson named the late Constance Baker Motley as an inspiration in her White House speech Friday, drawing attention to a pioneering civil rights hero who was the first Black woman to argue before the high court as well as the first to serve as a federal judge. Judge Jackson, who sits on the D.C. Circuit, said in her speech accepting the nomination that Judge Motley's life and career "has been a true inspiration to me as I have pursued this professional path." She said she shares a birthday with Judge Motley, who was born exactly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS