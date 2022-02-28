Pot Attys Say Cannabis Products Deserve A Shot At TMs

By Sam Reisman (February 28, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The International Cannabis Bar Association and medical cannabis reform advocacy group Americans For Safe Access have urged the Federal Circuit to reverse a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board decision finding that a CBD-infused tea could not register its trademark. In the September decision up for appeal before the circuit court, the TTAB had rejected Joy Tea's intent-to-use, or ITU, application for a CBD tea on the grounds that it was unlawful, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not regulated CBD consumable products. "Today, cannabis product manufacturers and sellers must rely on a patchwork of state trademark laws to protect their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS