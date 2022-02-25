Biden's Supreme Court Pick Was Star Debater In Miami

By Carolina Bolado (February 25, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- Even on a nationally ranked debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High filled with talented high achievers, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson stood out as a superstar and excelled at the extracurricular activity that she says "best prepared me for future success in law and in life." The judge, a member of Palmetto High's class of 1988 and now a potential U.S. Supreme Court justice, was part of a powerhouse speech and debate team in the 1980s and 1990s that regularly won national championships and has produced a number of prominent attorneys. It's this experience that she credits with best...

