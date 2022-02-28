90-Day Sanction Sought For Prosecutor In Chandra Levy Case

By Justin Wise (February 28, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- A D.C. attorney ethics panel has recommended suspending former federal prosecutor Amanda Haines from practicing law for 90 days after finding that she failed to disclose evidence impeaching the credibility of a witness central to the government's case against a man convicted in the 2001 killing of intern Chandra Levy. In a 54-page report released Thursday, a D.C. Court of Appeals Board of Professional Responsibility committee said Haines intentionally withheld information that she knew would have tended to "negate the guilt" of Ingmar Guandique, a Salvadoran immigrant who was convicted of Levy's murder. Later disclosure of such evidence led the government...

