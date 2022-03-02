Conn. Ruling Widens Scope Of Property Insurance Appraisals

By Peter Kelly Golfman (March 2, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- Property insurance policies commonly provide for an appraisal process to resolve disputes over the amount of loss. But as industry professionals know all too well, the meaning of "amount of loss" is often disputed, and courts in various jurisdictions have interpreted that term differently. In January, the Connecticut Supreme Court weighed in, issuing a long-awaited decision clarifying the scope of appraisers' authority, and holding that appraisers can apply Connecticut's matching statute when determining the amount of loss.[1] The Decision The underlying dispute in Klass v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. arose after an insured sought to recover the cost of a full...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS