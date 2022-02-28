Native Roots Co-Owners Want $140M Arbitration Award OK'd

By Sarah Jarvis (February 28, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- The co-owners of Colorado cannabis dispensary chain Native Roots have asked a Colorado court to uphold a $140 million arbitration award they secured against a business partner and his company over purported operating agreement breaches. Josh Ginsberg and Rhett Jordan secured the August 2021 award, which was confidential until recently, of more than $100 million plus $40 million in interest against real estate developer Peter Knobel and his company Brightstar LLC. The award stemmed from a dispute over whether Ginsberg was obligated to sell his equity in Native Roots to Brightstar per a "shotgun" offer, invoking a clause in their business agreement that...

