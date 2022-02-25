District Judge Childs Still Likely On Track For DC Circuit

By Christopher Cole (February 25, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina remains on track for an appointment to the D.C. Circuit after missing out on selection by President Joe Biden to be a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, a key Democrat said Friday. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who vocally pushed the White House to name the trial court judge as the replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, told reporters that he spoke with Biden early Friday and the president said "he was moving forward with her for United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia." Biden nominated D.C. Circuit Judge...

