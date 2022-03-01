The Jackson Ruling That Reverberates In Drug Pricing Debate

By Adam Lidgett (March 1, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- As a longtime Washington, D.C., federal judge, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson saw her share of health care and pharmaceutical cases, including one that reverberated through the drug pricing realm for years and ultimately prompted a congressional response. Judge Jackson, now on the D.C. Circuit, issued a ruling while on the D.C. district court that ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide drugmaker Depomed Inc. with seven years of exclusivity for its pain medication Gralise. In that case, Judge Jackson found that Depomed didn't have to prove the drug was clinically superior to a similar medicine manufactured by...

