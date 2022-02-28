Hemp Oil Co. Loses $1.5M Suit Over Faulty Distillation Unit

By Katryna Perera (February 28, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge ruled in favor of a cannabis equipment manufacturer and a distributor on Friday in a suit claiming that the two companies were liable for a botched hemp oil processing contract involving a faulty distillation unit that wasn't delivered on time. Plaintiff O-Factor LLC, a hemp oil processor, filed claims against Precision Extraction Corporation and PX2 Holdings in May, stating that the companies were liable for $1.5 million in O-Factor's economic damages because it received faulty equipment through a contract it signed in 2019 with Equipment Leasing Services, which is not a party to the suit. According to...

