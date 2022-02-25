New NY Prosecutor Takes On Criminal Probe Of Trump

By Lauren Berg (February 25, 2022, 11:04 PM EST) -- A new prosecutor has been assigned to lead the Manhattan district attorney's criminal inquiry into former President Donald J. Trump and his business practices, the district attorney's office confirmed to Law360 on Friday, just days after two prosecutors leading the investigation resigned. Danielle Filson, the director of communications for District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., confirmed that Susan Hoffinger will now "lead the strong team that is in place" to investigate the former president and his business dealings. Hoffinger, the executive assistant district attorney of the office's investigation division, joined the office this month, according to her LinkedIn profile, but for the...

