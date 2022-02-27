Calif. Bar Faces Info Leak Covering 260,000 Discipline Cases

By Brandon Lowrey (February 27, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- Confidential information from about 260,000 of the State Bar of California's attorney discipline cases was published online in what the agency described on Sunday as a "data breach," though a records search site said the confidential data had been publicly available on the bar's own website. The bar has taken offline all of its disciplinary records — including previously public cases — and the private website that published the data has done the same, according to statements released over the weekend. Typically, California law forbids the bar from releasing information about complaints or investigations against lawyers unless its prosecutors decide to file...

