Barclays Fined For Oversight Failings With Payment Firm

By Irene Madongo (February 28, 2022, 12:16 PM GMT) -- Barclays Bank has been fined £783,800 ($1.05 million) for exercising poor due diligence over a client, and will refund customers of payment company Premier FX Ltd. more than £10 million, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday. The City watchdog said it handed out the penalty after establishing that Barclays Bank PLC had failed to ensure that the business activity of Premier FX, a payments firm that has collapsed, aligned with the lender's expectations. The banking giant also failed to spot that internal controls at the payments company were deficient — which "constituted a failure by Barclays to conduct its business with...

