Russia Bans Foreign Securities Sales To Stem Capital Flight

By Najiyya Budaly (February 28, 2022, 12:54 PM GMT) -- Russia's central bank said on Monday that it has blocked foreign investors from selling Russian securities and ordered the Moscow stock exchange to remain closed, as it attempts to stem the flow of money out of the country following the invasion of Ukraine. The Bank of Russia said in a short statement that it "temporarily bans brokers from selling securities at instructions of non-residents" on the Moscow Exchange. The ruble and Russian stock prices have plummeted since the invasion and a series of Western financial sanctions have been rolled out over the past week. The central bank said that the Moscow bourse...

