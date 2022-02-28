Cravath, Goodwin Pilot Viatris' Up To $3.34B Biosimilars Deal

By Charlie Innis (February 28, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Cravath-led Viatris Inc. plans to sell its biosimilars portfolio to Indian pharmaceutical business Biocon Biologics Ltd., guided by Goodwin, for up to $3.34 billion, the global health care company said Monday. The deal calls for Viatris to sell its biosimilar drugs and related commercial and operational capabilities to Biocon Biologics for $3 billion in the form of $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in preferred shares. Viatris also expects to receive up to $335 million in additional cash payments from the Biocon Ltd. unit in 2024, according to the announcement. Pennsylvania-based Viatris said it will also hold a 12.9% stake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS