Firms Drop Clients, Offer Aid Amid War In Ukraine

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 28, 2022, 2:44 PM EST) -- As war rages between Russia and Ukraine, some firms are responding by offering a helping hand to fleeing Ukrainian residents, while others are cutting ties with Russian clients to comply with sanctions designed to debilitate Russia's global influence. While pro bono practice leaders told Law360 that finding ways to immediately aid Ukrainian citizens has been a challenge, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP on Monday said it had made "significant donations" to a variety of organizations helping Ukrainian refugees. Greenberg Traurig LLP said it is donating up to $2 million in aid and pro bono work, and Crowell & Moring...

