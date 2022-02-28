V&E, Weil, Clifford Chance Latest Firms Raising Associate Pay

By Matt Perez (February 28, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- A slew of law firms raised their associate salaries to match the latest pay scale Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP set this month, including Vinson & Elkins LLP, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Clifford Chance LLP, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Monday. Davis Polk on Feb. 22 unveiled raises for associates that bested the prevailing pay scale Milbank LLP set in January. Associates at the firm will be paid from $215,000 for the class of 2021 up to $396,500 for attorneys who joined in 2014. Midlevel and senior associates at the firm will be paid $8,500 to $11,500 more than the Milbank...

