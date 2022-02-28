McGuireWoods Expands Government Litigation Practice In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 28, 2022, 1:10 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP has nabbed a Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorney with prior experience litigating criminal fraud disputes for the federal government, the firm announced Monday. Ben O'Neil joins McGuireWoods' Washington, D.C., office as a partner after spending the past nine years with Quinn Emanuel, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joins the firm's government investigations and white collar litigation department, and will continue defending individuals and corporations in disputes involving anti-bribery, anti-corruption and fraud issues, the firm said. In a statement, O'Neil said he joined the firm because he had watched it evolve into the "go-to firm for the...

