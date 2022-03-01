Goodwin Adds Philly Private Equity Atty To DC Office

By James Boyle (March 1, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has expanded its transactional team with the addition of a private equity partner who joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office working remotely from Philadelphia. Barbara J. Shander told Law360 Pulse Tuesday from her Philadelphia office that she was comfortable joining the firm after working with some attorneys on the other side of several deals in the past. "What attracted me is the synergies in the firm's practices," Shander said. "I live and breathe in the lower- and middle-market private equity companies, and moving to Goodwin has provided stronger support for me and my clients." The nature of Shander's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS