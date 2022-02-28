Delaware's State, Federal Courts Lifting Mask Mandates

By Rose Krebs (February 28, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Delaware's state judiciary will lift its mandatory mask rule Wednesday, while the First State's federal court ordered that its mask mandate be lifted Monday. Employees and members of the public will no longer need to wear a mask at state court facilities starting Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. announced Monday. The chief justice said the decision was made after conferring with infectious disease medical expert Dr. Alfred Bacon, who has advised the judiciary throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Bacon "agrees with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance and thinks it is reasonable at this time...

