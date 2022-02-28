GOP Sens. Ask HHS To Nix 'Toxic' Bid To Seize Cancer Drug IP

By Britain Eakin (February 28, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to reject a push by other lawmakers to use so-called "march-in rights" to lower the cost of Astellas Pharma's prostate cancer drug, Xtandi. Tillis and Blackburn said in a Feb. 24 letter to Becerra that the march-in provision of the Bayh-Dole Act, which enables small businesses and universities to obtain patents and license technology developed with the help of federal funding, was intended to be used only when those entities fail to commercialize their inventions, thus depriving the public of...

