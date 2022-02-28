Fisher Phillips Continues Philly Growth With Of Counsel Hire

By James Boyle (February 28, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- An employment attorney has recently moved his practice from Jackson Lewis PC to Fisher Phillips' expanding Philadelphia office. Jason Roberts joined Fisher Phillips as an of counsel member of the firm's employee defection and trade secrets group. He is the 16th attorney added to the firm since it moved to a larger space in Center City Philadelphia in 2020, increasing the headcount to 32 attorneys. Roberts told Law360 Pulse in an emailed response that he moved to Fisher Phillips for the opportunity to work with its "nationally known and growing restrictive covenants and trade secrets practice." "My focus in the education...

